Trump’s Secretary Fired Over Claim He Didn’t Want to be Photographed With Daughter Tiffany

Madeleine Westerhout lost her job as director of Oval Office operations this week. Donald Trump said her remarks that he didn't want to be photographed with daughter Tiffany are 'just absolutely false.'

Associated Press

Updated:August 31, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
Trump’s Secretary Fired Over Claim He Didn’t Want to be Photographed With Daughter Tiffany
File photo of Donald and Tiffany Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump says his secretary was dismissed after making indiscreet remarks about his children and saying things that "were just a little bit hurtful."

Madeleine Westerhout lost her job as director of Oval Office operations this week. Trump says Westerhout's reported remarks that he didn't want to be photographed with daughter Tiffany are "just absolutely false."

He adds: "I love Tiffany. Tiffany's a great person."

Trump says Westerhout called him after the incident became public and "was very upset. She was down." Trump says Westerhout volunteered that she "was drinking a little bit" at the time.

Westerhout's comments reportedly came during an off-the-record dinner with journalists and White House staffers.

The Associated Press was not present at the gathering. Westerhout did not immediately return a request for comment.

