Trump's UK Visit Used 10,000 Officers, Cost $24 Million, Say Police

British police chiefs say security for US President Donald Trump's visit in July involved almost 10,000 officers and cost nearly $24 million, making it the biggest police operation since riots swept England in 2011.National Police Chiefs' Council chairwoman Sara Thornton said on Thursday that nearly every police force in the country was involved in covering the four-day visit, which required 26,000 police shifts by almost 10,000 officers.She says "the full cost of the operation is still being worked out but an early estimate is nearly 18 million pounds."Trump held talks with Prime Minister Theresa May at her country retreat, met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and visited a Scottish golf course during the trip, which also saw large anti-Trump protests in London and Scotland.