Truss Targets Sunak Over Russia, China; Fails to See How She Boosted Beijing’s Soft Power

As the UK prime ministerial race heats up, foreign secretary Liz Truss chose to corner her contender Rishi Sunak over UK’s relationship with China and Russia.

Even though both contenders were forced to limit their debates to tax cuts and controlling inflation in the initial stages of the fight, debates around international relations in the wake of the war on Ukraine and China rise took a backseat.

Both contenders have been held up by their party members for not taking a strong stance on Russia as well as China. Truss accused her former colleague of going soft on both.

Rishi Sunak’s detractors received the support of a Global Times editorial which said Sunak was a pragmatic leader who could help build stronger Beijing-London ties.

For Team Sunak, it was an unwanted endorsement.

Team Truss received a boost from Truss’ major backer, Iain Duncan Smith, the leader of right-leaning Tories within the party. Smith, who remains on China’s sanction list, reacted to comments made by Sunak on Liz Truss’ response to China and said it was hypocrisy on the part of the former chancellor to the exchequer.

Sunak, according to a report by the Guardian, said Liz Truss ‘turned a blind eye to China’s nefarious activity and ambitions’. Smith said it was hypocritical of the Richmond (Yorks) MP to make those comments since he ‘pushed hard for an economic deal with China’ during his time as UK chancellor.

Even though the Tories backing Truss rejoice at the anger Russia directs towards her, certain sections fear that the foreign secretary is prone to gaffes which could further worsen situations, as evidenced from her meeting with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, at the eve of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Lavrov described his meeting with Truss as a conversation that a mute person would have held with a deaf person after Truss mistakenly confused Russian territories for Ukrainian and challenged Russia’s sovereignty over those regions.

In her defence, she said she misheard but foreign policy experts said that the response by Truss had the potential to cause more damage. Stewart McDonald, who is the defense spokesperson for the opposition Scottish National Party (SNP), said these gaffes could lead to worse situations if she is elected prime minister.

Sunak is also expected to announce tougher measures during his campaign hustings. Sunak, according to news agencies, will commit to shutting down all of the 30 Confucius institutes that China has in the UK.

Confucius Institutes across the planet have been accused of enhancing Beijing’s soft power.

“At home, they are stealing our technology and infiltrating our universities. And abroad, they are propping up Putin’s fascist invasion of Ukraine by buying his oil and attempting to bully their neighbours, including Taiwan,” Sunak is expected to say on Monday, news agency the Guardian reported.

Sunak, however, is expected to attack Truss for her role in helping set up the Confucius Institutes in the UK. Liz Truss oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between University College London’s education faculty and Hanban, a wing of China’s education ministry in 2014. She was serving as the education secretary at that time.

Sunak also said that to curtail Chinese influence a Nato-style alliance would also be set up and UK universities will have to reveal any foreign funding partnerships worth more than £50,000 and allow review of UK-Chinese research partnerships.

Sunak and Truss will take a hawkish stance on China, but questions regarding how to reduce UK’s dependence on Russia for energy will be tough for the contenders.

(with inputs from the Guardian and the Newsweek)

