'Trust My Friend Modi': French President Macron's 'One Earth' Tweet as India Takes Presidency of G20

As India took over the presidency of G20, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday tweeted a photo of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exuded confidence that the Indian PM will bring the two countries to build peace and a sustainable world.

“One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world,” Macron wrote in a tweet.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday.

Earlier French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said that France is glad to see India in the driver’s seat and offered full support to India’s presidency of the G-20.

“Today, India takes over the G20 presidency for a year & UNSC chair for December. As we strive to keep the world united in the face of unprecedented challenges, we are glad to see India in the driver’s seat. India can count on France’s full support,” Lenain said on Thursday.

Macron’s remarks come after President Joe Biden on Friday described India as a strong partner of the US and said he was looking forward to supporting his “friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India’s G20 presidency.

“India is a strong partner of the US, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 presidency," Biden tweeted on Friday.

The US President also underlined that both countries “will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises."

Apart from France and the US, several other countries including Germany and Maldives have lauded and offered support to India’s presidency at the G20.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future", and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

India’s G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, he said.

India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive, he added.

