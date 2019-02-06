Truth About My Assassination Plot Will be Out Soon, Says Sri Lankan President Sirisena

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday said that the police recorded his statement over an alleged plot to assassinate him and the truth would be revealed in two weeks."The CID recorded a statement from me a few days ago. The CID will hand over its report in two weeks’ time to the attorney general and then the people will get to know the truth regarding the plot to assassinate me," he said while addressing the Parliament.In mid-September, a senior policeman heading the police's counter-terrorism division was arrested along with an Indian national for the alleged assassination plot targeting Sirisena and former defence minister Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.Sirisena accused the police, then under the control of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, of going slow on the investigation. He cited the alleged plot as a reason for his decision to sack Wickremesinghe as prime minister in October last.Just weeks before his unconstitutional move to sack Wickremesinghe, the two leaders clashed over the issue.Since Sirisena reinstated Wickremesinghe as the prime minister after the top court termed his move illegal, the president has kept the ministry in charge of the police force under him.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.