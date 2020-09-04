WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tsikhanouskaya Calls For UN To Send Monitoring Mission To Belarus

Tsikhanouskaya Calls For UN To Send Monitoring Mission To Belarus

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the United Nations on Friday to condemn the violent crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko on protesters who charge he rigged his reelection victory last month.

WASHINGTON: Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the United Nations on Friday to condemn the violent crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko on protesters who charge he rigged his re-election victory last month.

Speaking to a virtual informal session of the U.N. Security Council, Tsikhanouskaya also urged the United Nations to send an international monitoring mission to Belarus and said the U.N. Human Rights Commission should hold a special session on the human rights situation there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 4, 2020, 8:54 PM IST
Next Story
Loading