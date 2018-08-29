GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tsunami up to 1 Metre Possible as 7.1-Magnitude Undersea Quake Rattles 3 Pacific Islands

The magnitude 7.1 undersea quake hit off New Caledonia about 0350 GMT, and had already sent small waves radiating out toward the Loyalty Islands, some 250 km (155 miles) east of the epicentre.

AFP

Updated:August 29, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tsunami up to 1 Metre Possible as 7.1-Magnitude Undersea Quake Rattles 3 Pacific Islands
Representative Image.
Loading...
Sydney: Tsunami waves as tall as a metre above the tide level were possible along the coasts Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu following a powerful earthquake in the South Pacific, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said on Wednesday.

The magnitude 7.1 undersea quake hit off New Caledonia about 0350 GMT, and had already sent small waves radiating out toward the Loyalty Islands, some 250 km (155 miles) east of the epicentre.

Waves between 30 cm and 1 metre (1 to 3.3 ft) were possible at some coasts of Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while smaller waves could reach dozens of other islands, the warning center said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 9
    gold
  • 19
    SILVER
  • 22
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 50
Loading...