English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tsunami up to 1 Metre Possible as 7.1-Magnitude Undersea Quake Rattles 3 Pacific Islands
The magnitude 7.1 undersea quake hit off New Caledonia about 0350 GMT, and had already sent small waves radiating out toward the Loyalty Islands, some 250 km (155 miles) east of the epicentre.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Sydney: Tsunami waves as tall as a metre above the tide level were possible along the coasts Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu following a powerful earthquake in the South Pacific, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said on Wednesday.
The magnitude 7.1 undersea quake hit off New Caledonia about 0350 GMT, and had already sent small waves radiating out toward the Loyalty Islands, some 250 km (155 miles) east of the epicentre.
Waves between 30 cm and 1 metre (1 to 3.3 ft) were possible at some coasts of Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while smaller waves could reach dozens of other islands, the warning center said.
The magnitude 7.1 undersea quake hit off New Caledonia about 0350 GMT, and had already sent small waves radiating out toward the Loyalty Islands, some 250 km (155 miles) east of the epicentre.
Waves between 30 cm and 1 metre (1 to 3.3 ft) were possible at some coasts of Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while smaller waves could reach dozens of other islands, the warning center said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
- Poco F1 to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- Remember the Dancing Uncle? He's Back With Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic 'Julie Julie'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...