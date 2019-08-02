Indonesia Sounds Tsunami Alert After Magnitude 7 Earthquake Jolts Sumatra Island

Singapore: An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck off Indonesia's island of Sumatra on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS)said.

The Indonesian geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake, which the USGS said had hit at a depth of 59 km (37 miles), about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung on the island.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, India said it was safe and faced no tsunami threat in the aftermath of the earthquake in Indonesia.

"We had issued a tsunami alert after the earthquake. We have now issued an advisory that there is no tsunami threat to India due to the earthquake," said S S C Shenoi, the director of the Hyderabad-based INCOIS.

