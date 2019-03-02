English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tulsi Gabbar, in Race to be US President, Says Pakistan Leaders Must Stop Giving Safe Haven to Terrorists
Ahead of her own Presidential Election in 2020, Gabbard reached out to share her condolences for the families of the CRPF jawans who were killed in the recent Pulwama terror attack on February 14.
File photo of Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. (Reuters)
US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has condemned Pakistan and told its leaders that time has come for them to stop giving safe haven to terrorists in their country
Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, Gabbard took to Twitter to ask Pakistani leaders to stand up against extremists and terrorists.
“As long as Pakistan is providing terrorists with a safe haven, there will be heightened tensions between the two countries,” she said.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday spoke to the leaders of the two countries, including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He was hopeful that the rising tension will come down between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Forty CRPF soldiers were killed in the on February 14 suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In the operation, the government said a several JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were killed.
Speaking against terrorism, Gabbard has called for action saying that same violence inflicting groups have carried out attacks in India have killed hundreds of Pakistani civilians over the years.
