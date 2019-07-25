Take the pledge to vote

Tunisia's First Democratically Elected Leader, President Beji Caid Essebsi, Dies at 92

The Tunisian President has been hospitalised with a severe illness in late June and was returned to intensive care on Thursday.

AFP

Updated:July 25, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
File photo of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi. (Reuters)
Tunis: Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the North African country's first democratically elected leader, died Thursday at the age of 92, his office said.

The veteran politician, the oldest head of state after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime despot Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked revolts in several Arab nations.

He had been hospitalised with a severe illness in late June and was returned to intensive care on Thursday.

