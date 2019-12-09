Take the pledge to vote

Turkey Deports 11 French Nationals Suspected to be ISIS Members

Last month, Turkey stepped up the return of suspected foreign IS members — either held in Turkish prisons or in Syria — back to their countries of origin, saying Turkey was "not a hotel" for foreign fighters.

Associated Press

Updated:December 9, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
Turkey Deports 11 French Nationals Suspected to be ISIS Members
Representative image.

Ankara, Turkey: Turkey has deported 11 French nationals who are suspected of being members of the Islamic State group, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

A brief ministry statement said 11 "foreign terrorist fighters" were returned to their home country.

It did not provide details or identify the suspects.

Last month, Turkey stepped up the return of suspected foreign IS members — either held in Turkish prisons or in Syria — back to their countries of origin, saying Turkey was "not a hotel" for foreign fighters.

More than 60 such foreign fighters have been deported, including IS suspects from the United States, Denmark, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

