Turkey Earthquake: 1 Indian on Business Trip Missing, 10 Others Stuck in Remote Parts, Says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said there are around 3,000 Indians currently in Turkey and one businessman from Bengaluru has been untraceable for the last two days.

It further said that 850 people are around Istanbul, 250 are in Ankara and the remaining people are spread across the country. The MEA added that 10 Indian nationals are stuck in remote parts of Turkey, but are safe.

“Around 3000 Indians in Turkey, 850 around Istanbul 250 in Ankara, rest across the country. 75 persons asked the Embassy for Information. 10 Indian individuals are stuck in remote parts, but are safe. 1 Indian businessman has been missing for the last two days,” the ministry said in a statement.

The MEA said that the missing Indian was working with a Bengaluru Company and was on a business trip to Turkey. It added that the government is in touch with his family.

The announcement comes as Turkey and Syria were struck by a massive earthquake that killed 11,200 people in both countries.

Searchers were still pulling survivors Wednesday from the rubble of the earthquake as thousands of rescue workers were working in freezing temperatures to find those still alive under flattened buildings on either side of the border.

India announced rescue operations and relief materials immediately after the disaster unfolded. A fourth C17 plane of the Indian Air Force carrying relief assistance for Turkey’s earthquake victims landed in Adana on Wednesday.

“The fourth @IAF_MCC aircraft leaves for Turkiye with the remaining component of the field hospital. This includes 54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipment to establish the facility,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Several other countries have come forward to aid and assist Turkey after a massive earthquake shattered lives in the country.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

