CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • World
    • »
  • Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 53, Neighbour Syria Reports 42 Deaths; Italy Issues Tsunami Warning

Live now

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 53, Neighbour Syria Reports 42 Deaths; Italy Issues Tsunami Warning

Turkey Earthquake Updates: Southern Turkey was rocked early Monday morning by an earthquake of 7.9 magnitude which led to the deaths of 53 people in Turkey and at least 42 people in Syria

By: News Desk

Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 10:25 IST

Istanbul, Turkey

People seen standing outside a collapsed building somewhere in south Turkey following a 7.9 magnitude earthquake (Image: Charles Lister/Twitter)
People seen standing outside a collapsed building somewhere in south Turkey following a 7.9 magnitude earthquake (Image: Charles Lister/Twitter)

Southern Turkey was rocked early Monday morning by an earthquake of 7.9 magnitude which led to the deaths of 53 people in Turkey and at least 42 people in Syria. Several residential buildings in the cities of Diyarbakir, Adana and Gaziantep have collapsed. Buildings have also collapsed in the city of Hama in Syria. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Feb 06, 2023 10:21 IST

Turkey Earthquake: Dozens Reported Dead Across Syria, Turkey

More than hundred people have died due to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. In Turkey, at least 55 people have died while Syria has reported at least 43 deaths. The death toll in both nations are expected to rise as search and rescue operation continue.

Feb 06, 2023 10:01 IST

Death Toll Rises to 42 in Syria

News agency AFP reported that at least 42 people have died in the earthquake in Syria

Feb 06, 2023 09:45 IST

25 Die in Syria Following Earthquake in Turkey

At least 25 people have died in Syria following the earthquake in Turkey, news agency AFP reported. Syria shares a 909 kilometer border with Turkey

Feb 06, 2023 09:41 IST

Gas Pipeline Set Ablaze Following South Turkey Earthquake

A gas pipeline close to the Kahramanmaraş region is south Turkey has exploded and a fire was spotted burning uncontrollably. Emergency services in the region are currently rescuing people from beneath the rubble

Feb 06, 2023 09:32 IST

Death Toll Rises to 15 in Turkey Earthquake

The officials of Turkey’s Sanliurfa city have said that 15 people have died and 30 people were injured due to the earthquake that struck the southern part of the country on early Monday morning

Feb 06, 2023 09:30 IST

Erdogan Says Several Rescue Teams Were Dispatched to Sites Affected by Earthquake

 

Erdogan says search and rescue teams have been dispatched and the health department along with other departments are working round the clock to rescue those trapped and injured.

 

 

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”tr” dir=”ltr”>Depremden etkilenen bölgelere arama kurtarma ekiplerimiz ivedilikle sevk edilmiştir. İçişleri ve Sağlık Bakanlığımız, AFAD, Valiliklerimiz ve diğer tüm kurumlarımız çalışmalarına hızla başlamıştır.</p>&mdash; Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) <a href=”https://twitter.com/RTErdogan/status/1622423511221272581?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 6, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Feb 06, 2023 09:20 IST

Search and Rescue Ops Carried Out on War Footing; Several Dozens Expected Trapped beneath Rubble

Firefighters and rescue officials have reached areas where buildings have collapsed and have begun search and rescue operations to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble

At least 34 buildings have been expected to have collapsed in Turkey’s Osmaniye province

Feb 06, 2023 09:17 IST

Several Buildings Have Collapsed in Gaziantep, Diyarbakir and Adana

Several videos on social media have surfaced which showed buildings collapsed in Diyarbakir, Adana and Gaziantep. The epicenter of the earthquake was also reported to be near the city of Gaziantep. Anadolu Agency reported that the quake’s epicentre was Pazarcik district, which lies in the Kahramanmaras region.

https://twitter.com/Joyce_Karam/status/1622416291872051205?s=20&t=bCZtwyDMyljqQZST3Peo3g

Feb 06, 2023 09:12 IST

At Least 10 People Have Been Reported Dead Following the 7.9 Magnitude Earthquake

Reports from local news outlets in Turkey suggest that 10 people have died the earthquake that struck the country early Monday morning.

Read more

Read all the Latest News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

    TAGS