By: News Desk
Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 10:25 IST
Istanbul, Turkey
Southern Turkey was rocked early Monday morning by an earthquake of 7.9 magnitude which led to the deaths of 53 people in Turkey and at least 42 people in Syria. Several residential buildings in the cities of Diyarbakir, Adana and Gaziantep have collapsed. Buildings have also collapsed in the city of Hama in Syria. Read More
More than hundred people have died due to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. In Turkey, at least 55 people have died while Syria has reported at least 43 deaths. The death toll in both nations are expected to rise as search and rescue operation continue.
News agency AFP reported that at least 42 people have died in the earthquake in Syria
#BREAKING At least 42 dead in Syria after earthquake: state media pic.twitter.com/TR0M7EtU3L
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 6, 2023
A gas pipeline close to the Kahramanmaraş region is south Turkey has exploded and a fire was spotted burning uncontrollably. Emergency services in the region are currently rescuing people from beneath the rubble
Due to the Earthquake a Gas Pipeline near the City of Kahramanmaraş in Southern Turkey has reportedly Exploded and is burning out of control with Emergency Services completely overwhelmed with Rescue Operations. pic.twitter.com/FnvZ3i1hEp
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 6, 2023
The officials of Turkey’s Sanliurfa city have said that 15 people have died and 30 people were injured due to the earthquake that struck the southern part of the country on early Monday morning
BREAKING: Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Turkey, injuring multiple people; multiple fatalities expected.pic.twitter.com/qu8jwgvaIZ
— Dredre babb (@DredreBabb) February 6, 2023
Erdogan says search and rescue teams have been dispatched and the health department along with other departments are working round the clock to rescue those trapped and injured.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”tr” dir=”ltr”>Depremden etkilenen bölgelere arama kurtarma ekiplerimiz ivedilikle sevk edilmiştir. İçişleri ve Sağlık Bakanlığımız, AFAD, Valiliklerimiz ve diğer tüm kurumlarımız çalışmalarına hızla başlamıştır.</p>— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) <a href=”https://twitter.com/RTErdogan/status/1622423511221272581?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 6, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>
Firefighters and rescue officials have reached areas where buildings have collapsed and have begun search and rescue operations to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble
At least 34 buildings have been expected to have collapsed in Turkey’s Osmaniye province
Several videos on social media have surfaced which showed buildings collapsed in Diyarbakir, Adana and Gaziantep. The epicenter of the earthquake was also reported to be near the city of Gaziantep. Anadolu Agency reported that the quake’s epicentre was Pazarcik district, which lies in the Kahramanmaras region.
https://twitter.com/Joyce_Karam/status/1622416291872051205?s=20&t=bCZtwyDMyljqQZST3Peo3g
Reports from local news outlets in Turkey suggest that 10 people have died the earthquake that struck the country early Monday morning.
