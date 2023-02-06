CHANGE LANGUAGE
Turkey Earthquake: Powerful Quake of 7.9-Magnitude Strikes Southern Turkey
1-MIN READ

Turkey Earthquake: Powerful Quake of 7.9-Magnitude Strikes Southern Turkey

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 07:51 IST

Istanbul, Turkey

A powerful earthquake of 7.9-magnitude struck southern Turkey on Monday morning (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

A powerful earthquake of 7.9-magnitude struck southern Turkey on Monday morning (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

A powerful earthquake of 7.9-magnitude struck southern Turkey on Monday morning, news agency AFP reported.

A powerful earthquake of 7.9-magnitude struck southern Turkey on Monday morning, news agency AFP reported.

One of Turkey’s major news outlets, Anadolu Agency, said that the quake has hit Kahramanmaras region. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake’s depth is 24.1 kilometres and is located 23 kilometres east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province.

Commentators on social media have said that the tremors of the early morning earthquake were felt across Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Palestine and Cyprus.

Videos shared on social media show damaged and collapsed buildings. There has been no official confirmation regarding deaths and casualties but injuries are expected following the powerful quake.

The quake struck the city of Gaziantep in south Turkey and many people remain stuck beneath the rubble of buildings.

News18 could not independently verify the videos.

A video reshared by senior journalist Joyce Karam showed multiple buildings collapsed in the Kahramanmaras region. The journalist in her tweet said that the quake led to the collapse of entire buildings in the region.

(this is a developing story)

first published:February 06, 2023, 07:15 IST
last updated:February 06, 2023, 07:51 IST
