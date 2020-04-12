WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Turkey Not Planning to Make Deal with IMF: Presidential Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building. (Image: Reuters)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building. (Image: Reuters)

Turkey had held talks with the United States about securing a swap line from the Federal Reserve, as well as other funding options.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Share this:

Istanbul: Turkey is not planning to make an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, a presidential spokesman said on Sunday, as the country eyes funding options to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, Reuters cited officials as saying Turkey had held talks with the United States about securing a swap line from the Federal Reserve, as well as other funding options.

"We do not have IMF on our agenda...Turkey does not have an agenda of making a new deal with the IMF, no credit or a new standby agreement," spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told private broadcaster CNN Turk in an interview.

Asked about criticism of the IMF by President Tayyip Erdogan, its Managing Director Kristalian Georgieva said on Thursday: "We actually have very constructive engagement with the whole membership, including with Turkey... We are there for all our members."

Turkey's death toll from COVID-19 has risen above 1,100, with more than 50,000 confirmed cases, and authorities imposed a two-day lockdown on much of the country from midnight on Friday.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,271,423

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,792,801

    +13,074

  • Cured/Discharged

    411,590

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109,788

    +1,009
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres