Turkey Prepared for International Probe Into Khashoggi Death, Says Foreign Minister

The Washington Post columnist, who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

AFP

Updated:January 22, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
File photo of a demonstrator holding a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul (Reuters)
Loading...
Ankara: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey is preparing to take steps to launch an international investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In comments carried by state-run Anadolu Agency late on Monday, Cavusoglu said Turkey had prepared the groundwork and would soon take the "necessary steps." He did not elaborate.

The kingdom has indicted 11 people, including some from the prince's entourage, over the killing and is seeking the death penalty against five of them.

Turkey has complained of a lack of cooperation by Riyadh to ensure that all those responsible are held to account and has said it could seek an international probe.


