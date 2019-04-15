English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Turkey Says Buying Russian Defence System Should not Trigger US Sanctions
US has warned that Turkey would be shut out of the F-35 project if it buys the Russian S-400 defence system.
File photo of US president Donald Trump and Turkish president Erdogan. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: Turkey's purchase of Russian air defence missile systems should not trigger U.S. sanctions because Ankara is not an adversary of Washington and remains committed to the NATO alliance, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.
Akar also said that Turkey expected to remain not just a buyer of F-35 stealth fighter jets but also a partner in its production, despite US warnings that it would be shut out of the F-35 project if it buys the Russian S-400 defence system.
"We firmly believe that linking the S-400 to the F-35 project is unfortunate," he told a conference in Washington. "We expect the United States and other project partners to honour their commitments".
The United States says it will not allow F-35s to operate alongside the Russian defence system. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said last week that Washington had told Ankara it could face retribution for buying the S-400s under a sanctions law known as CAATSA.
Akar repeated Turkey's offer to hold technical talks with the United States to address "technical concerns" over the S-400 purchase.
Turkey is also assessing a renewed offer from the United States to buy Patriot missile defence systems, Akar added. "Recently we received the restated offer for the Patriots. This offer is now on the table, we are studying it carefully."
Akar also said that Turkey expected to remain not just a buyer of F-35 stealth fighter jets but also a partner in its production, despite US warnings that it would be shut out of the F-35 project if it buys the Russian S-400 defence system.
"We firmly believe that linking the S-400 to the F-35 project is unfortunate," he told a conference in Washington. "We expect the United States and other project partners to honour their commitments".
The United States says it will not allow F-35s to operate alongside the Russian defence system. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said last week that Washington had told Ankara it could face retribution for buying the S-400s under a sanctions law known as CAATSA.
Akar repeated Turkey's offer to hold technical talks with the United States to address "technical concerns" over the S-400 purchase.
Turkey is also assessing a renewed offer from the United States to buy Patriot missile defence systems, Akar added. "Recently we received the restated offer for the Patriots. This offer is now on the table, we are studying it carefully."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IBM India to Help the Indian Government in Securing Data Servers on Cloud
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premieres, Robert Downey Jr Says He will Visit India Soon
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Pant's None Too Impressive Returns in Young ODI Career
- Game of Thrones: Here's Why We Think The Mad King is The Night King
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans Cannot Stop Thinking About Arya's Secret Weapon Request to Gendry
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results