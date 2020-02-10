Assembly
Elections
2020
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Turkey Says it Hit 115 Syrian Govt Targets, Destroyed 101 after Attacks on Soldiers

File photo of trucks carrying belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria in December 2019. (Reuters)

File photo of trucks carrying belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in northern Idlib, Syria in December 2019. (Reuters)

The Turkish Defence Ministry said its forces would continue to retaliate any attacks on its troops, which have observation posts in the far northwest of Syria.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: February 10, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
Share this:

Ankara: Turkish forces have hit 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation for an attack that killed five Turkish soldiers in Syria's rebel-held northwest, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said Turkish forces would continue to retaliate any attacks on its troops, which have observation posts in the far northwest of Syria.

Earlier, the ministry said Syrian forces had killed five Turkish soldiers, among thousands deployed there to help stem a Syrian offensive to retake the last rebel stronghold in the country after nearly nine years of civil war.

"Up to now, 115 (Syrian) regime targets were immediately fired upon, and 101 regime elements were neutralised according to initial information from various sources," the ministry said in a statement.

"It was found that three tanks and two mortar positions were destroyed, while one helicopter was also hit."

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story