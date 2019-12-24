Jharkhand result tally
Turkey Says It Will Follow Jamal Khashoggi Murder Case 'Regardless How High It Goes'
Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over Khashoggi's murder, but a United Nations investigator accused it of making a "mockery" of justice by allowing the masterminds of last year's killing to go free.
File photo of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Ankara: Turkey will follow the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing "regardless how it goes", the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday, slamming Riyadh's verdict in the "sham trial" as an insult to the intelligence of observers.
Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over Khashoggi's murder, but a United Nations investigator accused it of making a "mockery" of justice by allowing the masterminds of last year's killing to go free.
"The verdict of the sham trial is an insult to the intelligence of any fair observer. Those responsible must face justice sooner or later," Altun said. "We will follow this case to the end regardless how high it goes," he added on Twitter.
