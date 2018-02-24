GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Turkey Says US Decision to Open Embassy in Jerusalem Damaging Peace

The US State Department said on Friday it would open an embassy in Jerusalem in May to coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary.

Reuters

Updated:February 24, 2018, 5:39 PM IST
Worshippers walk around before Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.
Ankara: Turkey said on Saturday a decision by the United States to open an embassy in Jerusalem in May disregarded decision by the United Nations and Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and showed the United States insisted on damaging peace.

In a statement, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said the decision was "very worrying". The US State Department said on Friday it would open an embassy in Jerusalem in May to coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary.

In December, President Tayyip Erdogan hosted an OIC summit of more than 50 countries in Istanbul, where Muslim leaders condemned the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
