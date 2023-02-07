The combined death toll from the 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey on Monday has crossed the grim milestone of 5,000, leaving tens of thousands injured in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Turkey’s vice president Fuat Oktay said that the death toll in Turkey has reached 3,419, according to a report by Reuters. The death toll shared by the Syrian government is 812 and the death toll shared by authorities in rebel-held northwestern Syria has reached 790. This takes the combined official death tolls from Turkey, Syria and the rebel-held areas of Syria to 5,021.

Reports shared by news agency Reuters from Hatay said that in one location people are able to hear the sounds of those trapped under the rubble but are failing to reach out to them.

In certain parts of the affected regions, shell shocked survivors have joined hands with the relief teams to help with rescue efforts. Efforts to rescue those trapped under the rubble has been impacted as parts of the affected region receive rainfall and snow.

The AFAD in its latest statement said that they have rescued 8,000 people from more than 4,700 destroyed buildings in its latest statement. Turkey has deployed more than 24,400 people in search and rescue operations with most of them consisting of volunteers.

Relief teams from the US, UK, China, Russia, India, Japan, Iraq, Iran, Australia, New Zealand, Greece and Pakistan are reaching Turkey. India has sent two IAF military aircrafts loaded with modern drilling equipment, medical aid and other essential items. Two highly-trained NDRF teams, consisting of male and female personnel, have also been deployed to help with rescue operations.

One flight carrying personnel and supplies has landed in Turkey’s Adana and another flight with aid and personnel has left the Hindon Air Base.

Turkish vice president Oktay also said some 145 aftershocks have been registered following the deadly quake overnight, with three that were larger than 6.0 magnitude, news agency Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, the number of those dead, injured and the state of rescue operations from the northwestern area remains unclear as these areas are held by anti-Assad forces.

Turkey is one of the backers of the Syrian opposition and the border in the northern region remains one of the areas through which food and medical aid can enter the restive region.

According to reports by several news outlets, northern and northwestern Syria is controlled by the government, Kurdish-led forces and other rebel groups - and these parties remain embroiled in conflict.

News agency AFP in its report cited people from the town of Jandairis and said houses in this town crumbled like a house of cards.

(this is a developing story, more details are being added)

