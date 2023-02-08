The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey on Monday has passed 7,800 as of Tuesday evening. In Turkey, officials said that 5,894 died and more than 32,000 were injured. In Syria, the death toll rose to 1,932.

A report by the BBC said that in southern Turkey rescue efforts were far from over and bodies of those killed in the earthquake were being left out on the streets as teams searched for survivors. A state of emergency has been declared for the next three months for the 10 provinces affected by the earthquake. Read More