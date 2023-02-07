Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE: Over 4,000 Dead, WHO Says Toll Could Cross 20,000, Freezing Temp Delays Rescue Ops; India Sends NDRF Team

Live now
Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: The death toll following a major earthquake in Turkey and in neighbouring northwest Syria reached over 4,000 on Tuesday, while hundreds are still believed to be under the debris as rescuers dig through the rubble.
The magnitude 7.8 quake rippled through both countries early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands more people injured or homeless. Freezing winter weather hampered search efforts for survivors through the night into Tuesday. Read More
After a massive earthquake killed nearly 1,900 people and injured thousands more in Central Turkey and northwest Syria, several buildings came tumbling down in front of people. READ MORE
Urfa da artçı sonrasi yikilan bina…#deprem #Urfa #earthquake pic.twitter.com/1mbOZM8hpF
— 𝖄𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖙𝖒𝖊𝖓 & 𝖉𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖒𝖆𝖓 (@doganatillla) February 6, 2023
A combination of factors made the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria early Monday particularly deadly, including its timing, location, relatively quiet fault line and the weak construction of the collapsed buildings, experts said. READ MORE
The major earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has now killed more than 4,000 people and injured tens of thousands, with numbers expected to rise further. READ MORE
US President Joe Biden spoke to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reaffirmed the US’ readiness to provide “any and all” needed assistance to Turkey in the wake of devastating earthquakes.
In a statement, the White House said Biden “noted that US teams are deploying quickly to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and co-ordinate other assistance that may be required by people affected by the earthquakes, including health services or basic relief items”.
Search and rescue teams have been dispatched from ten European member states in the wake of two devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which have left at least 3,500 people dead. The European Commission said on Monday that teams from Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania had been sent to the earthquake-stricken areas, Xinhua news agency reported.
“Speed is of the essence because so many people are still trapped under the rubble,” said Janez Lenarcic, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management. “The rescue teams will continue to work for as long as necessary.”
War-torn Syria said Monday that aid sent after the earthquake will reach all its population, even though Damascus does not control all of its territory. Asked if aid donated to Syria — some areas are held by rebels — would reach all of the population, Syria’s UN envoy Bassam Sabbagh said it would.
“We assure the UN that we are ready to help and to coordinate to provide assistance to all Syrians in all territory of Syria,” Sabbagh said after meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to convey a Syrian government request for aid.
“We are ready to help also those who wanted to provide the help in all Syria,” he stressed.
In the wake of devastating earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday, UN aid agencies have scrambled to help many thousands of reported victims, including those still believed to be buried under the rubble.
“My heart goes out to the people of Turkey and Syria in this hour of tragedy,” said the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement. “The United Nations is fully committed to supporting the response. Our teams are on the ground assessing the needs and providing assistance.”
Prisoners mutinied in a northwestern Syria prison Monday following a deadly earthquake, with at least 20 escaping the jail holding mostly Islamic State group members, a source at the facility told AFP. The military police prison in the town of Rajo near the Turkish border holds about 2,000 inmates, with about 1,300 of them suspected to be IS fighters, said the source.
The prison also holds fighters from Kurdish-led forces. “After the earthquake struck, Rajo was affected and inmates started to mutiny and took control of parts of the prison,” said the official at Rajo jail, which is controlled by pro-Turkish factions.
“About 20 prisoners fled… who are believed to be IS militants.”
Turkish Vice President Fuat Otkay said 2,379 people were killed and 14,483 injured in a devastating earthquake that hit the country on Monday, updating an earlier toll.
A total of 7,840 people were pulled alive from rubble after 4,748 buildings were destroyed, Otkay added.
A top U.N. humanitarian official said damage to roads, fuel shortages and harsh winter weather in Syria were hampering the agency’s response to an earthquake on Monday that killed more than 1,200 in the country and left millions in need of aid.
“The infrastructure is damaged, the roads that we used to use for humanitarian work are damaged, we have to be creative in how to get to the people… but we are working hard,” U.N. resident coordinator El-Mostafa Benlamlih told Reuters in an interview via video link from Damascus.
Hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister’s Office, India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkiye aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.
“India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Turkiye, along with NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.
The death toll from Monday’s major earthquake in Turkey and Syria is liable to rise significantly above the provisional tally of more than 2,600, the World Health Organization forecast. READ MORE
Dozens of nations have pledged aid after the quake–the strongest one in the region in nearly a century– hit as people were still sleeping and amid freezing weather that has hampered emergency efforts.
Multi-storey apartment buildings full of residents were among the 5,606 structures reduced to rubble in Turkey, while Syria announced dozens of collapses, as well as damage to archaeological sites in Aleppo.
The head of Syria’s National Earthquake Centre, Raed Ahmed, called it “the biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the centre”.
Turkey declared seven days of mourning for the dead.
The rescue was being hampered by a winter blizzard that covered major roads in ice and snow. Officials said the quake made three major airports in the area inoperable, further complicating deliveries of vital aid.
Monday’s first earthquake struck at 4:17am (0117 GMT) at a depth of about 18 kilometres (11 miles) near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which is home to around two million people, the US Geological Survey said.
The initial quake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including a 7.5-magnitude tremor that jolted the region in the middle of search and rescue work on Monday.
More than 12,000 people are injured in Turkey, the disaster management agency said, while Syria said at least 3,411 people were injured.
Among them, at least 1,444 people died across Syria, the government and rescuers said. The new toll brings the total deaths in both countries to at least 3,823 after Turkey revised its toll earlier to 2,379.
