An Indian Air Force (IAF) C17 Globemaster reached quake-hit Turkey on Tuesday with rescue teams, relief material, specially trained dogs and other aide, while a second plane was getting ready for dispatch.

External Affairs Minister informed in a tweet that an Indian C17 flight with more than 50 NDRF search and rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities and equipment has reached Adana, Türkiye.

He added that a second plane getting ready for departure.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has mobilised a Field Hospital to provide medical support to the affected people in the region. Agra-based Army Field Hospital has dispatched an 89 member medical team.

The medical team comprises critical care specialist teams to include Orthopedic surgical team, general surgical specialist team, medical specialist teams apart from other medical teams.

The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, Oxygen generation plant, Cardiac monitors and associated equipment to establish a 30-bedded medical facility.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks on Monday killed more than 4,000 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. It was centred in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo.

Turkish embassy in a tweet thanking India for the aide, said “First batch of earthquake relief material along with NDRF’s special search & rescue teams and trained dog squats just arrived in Türkiye".

Orange dungaree-clad NDRF personnel of the federal contingency force are accompanied by two search dogs, four-wheeled vehicles and communication setup, the officials said.

NDRF has been a part of two such international operations in the past also — the 2011 Japan triple disaster (earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown) and the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

The government on Monday decided to rush NDRF teams along with medical aid and relief material to Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.

