Turkey-Syria Earthquake Updates: Even as rescue operations continue days after the devastating earthquake, there is anger and frustration over the slow progress by the rescue teams. The death toll from the quake climbed above 15,000 on Wednesday, as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in freezing weather.

President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday admitted there were problems with his government’s initial response to the earthquake.

Here are the latest updates on Turkey-Syria earthquakes:

- 12,391 people had died in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria from Monday’s tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 15,383.

- Rescuers were still finding some people alive. But many Turks have complained of a lack of equipment, expertise and support to rescue those trapped - sometimes even as they could hear cries for help.

- An Indian is missing and 10 others are stuck but safe in remote regions of earthquake-hit Turkiye even as specialist teams sent by India to the West Asian country commenced their search and rescue operations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

- Twitter has been restricted in Turkey on Wednesday, the Netblocks internet observatory said, two days after the earthquake killed more than 15,000 people.

- The Turkish embassy in New Delhi said that the volunteers who were willing to send in assistance and relief materials can deliver the items to the embassy in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

ANNOUNCEMENTVolunteers who are willing to send in-kind assistance to people in earthquake hit areas of Türkiye, kindly refer to the announcements 👇. Please also follow @TurkishCGHyd and @TurkishCGMumbai for their announcements regarding donations accross India. pic.twitter.com/1HHQFLcm4k — Turkish Embassy-New Delhi/Yeni Delhi Büyükelçiliği (@TurkEmbDelhi) February 8, 2023

- More than 298,000 people have been forced to leave their homes due to this week’s deadly earthquake, Syrian state media reported, in an apparent reference to the parts of Syria under government control, not those held by other factions.

- The Istanbul stock exchange announced on Wednesday that it would close for five days in response to this week’s deadly earthquake, the first such shutdown since 1999.

- Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for global solidarity with Turkey and Syria following a devastating earthquake, and thanked those risking their lives to help.

Read all the Latest News here