Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

ISTANBUL Turkey’s navy has issued an advisory saying that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will carry out a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean over the next two weeks, a step likely to revive tensions with NATO ally Greece.

The two countries are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region. A similar advisory, or Navtex, last month caused a row which was calmed after the intervention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

However, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey had resumed energy exploration work in the region as Greece had not kept its promises on the issue.

Seismic surveys are part of preparatory work for potential hydrocarbon exploration. Turkey and Greece are also at odds over issues such as overflights in the Aegean Sea and ethnically divided Cyprus.

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: Rhea & Brother Shiwvik Reach ED Office For 2nd Round Of Questioning

(Additional Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor