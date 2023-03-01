CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :G-20Raisina DialogueIndo-PacificSergey Lavrov United Nations
Home » News » World » ‘Turkey Will Do What is Necessary on May 14’: Erdogan’s Position on Elections Unchanged Despite Earthquake
1-MIN READ

‘Turkey Will Do What is Necessary on May 14’: Erdogan’s Position on Elections Unchanged Despite Earthquake

AFP

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 16:20 IST

Istanbul, Turkey

There have been reports of discontent against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the Feb 6 earthquakes (Image: Reuters)

There have been reports of discontent against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the Feb 6 earthquakes (Image: Reuters)

There were suspicions if the elections would go ahead as planned but Erdogan removed all doubts as he asked parliamentarians to prepare for polls

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday ruled out any delay in elections after the devastating earthquake in February and said the vote would be held on May 14.

“(Turkish) people will do what is necessary on May 14," he told his ruling party lawmakers in the parliament in Ankara.

The Turkish leader previously proposed holding the crunch election on May 14 that could keep his Islamic-rooted government in power until 2028.

But after the massive quake that killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey, there had been suspicion whether that vote could go ahead as planned.

RELATED NEWS

Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency across 11 quake-hit provinces. The region is still suffering from strong tremors, making the likelihood of campaigning in the area extremely unlikely.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. 2023 Turkey Earthquake
  2. Recep Tayyip Erdogan
  3. turkey
first published:March 01, 2023, 16:20 IST
last updated:March 01, 2023, 16:20 IST
Read More