Turkey Worried About Uighurs, Urges China to Protect Religious Freedom in Xinjiang Region
Turkish foreign minister Cavuslogu did not specifically mention mass detention camps in the remote western region of China but he told the Geneva forum that reports of human rights violations against Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang were a serious cause of concern.
File photo of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (Reuters)
Geneva: Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu voiced concern on Monday at China's alleged mistreatment of Uighurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region and called on Beijing to protect freedom of religion and cultural identity.
The UN Human Rights Council opened its main, annual four-week session and diplomats and activists say China has lobbied hard to avoid scrutiny over its policies in Xinjiang and other rights issues.
Western countries are looking to Turkey and other members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to spotlight what China calls re-education and training facilities in Xinjiang.
UN experts and activists say the camps hold a million Uighurs, who speak a Turkic language, and other Muslims. China has denied accusations of mistreatment and deems criticism within the U.N. council to be interference in its sovereignty.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
