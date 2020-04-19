WORLD

1-MIN READ

Turkey's Coronavirus Cases Overtake Iran, Highest in Middle East

Image for representation. (Associated Press)

Image for representation. (Associated Press)

  • Reuters Istanbul
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Turkey's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 82,329, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday, overtaking neighbouring Iran for the first time to register the highest total in the Middle East.

An increase of 3,783 cases in the last 24 hours also pushed Turkey's confirmed tally within a few hundred of China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged.

Koca said 121 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,890. A total of 10,453 people have recovered from coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours came to 40,520, the minister said.

The Interior Ministry also said it was extending restrictions on travel between 31 cities for a further 15 days starting at midnight on Saturday.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres