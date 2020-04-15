WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Turkey's Daily Death Toll Exceeds 100 for Second Straight Day

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Turkey registered 115 COVID-19 deaths and 4,281 new cases for the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. Tuesday's toll stood at 107.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 11:14 PM IST
Share this:

Turkey's single-day death toll from coronavirus exceeded 100 for the second day in a row on Wednesday, the health minister tweeted, while the number of daily cases surged over 4,000.

The country registered 115 COVID-19 deaths and 4,281 new cases for the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on his official Twitter account. Tuesday's toll stood at 107.

With the latest figures, Turkey's fatalities have reached 1,518 and the number of cases nearly 70,000.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced another curfew for next weekend including Istanbul and Ankara.

The government has taken a series of measures to curb the spread of the virus including closing schools and universities and banning mass gatherings.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,409,292

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,049,909

    +52,049

  • Cured/Discharged

    507,438

     

  • Total DEATHS

    132,835

    +6,235
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres