Turkey's daily virus infection rate at highest in 45 days

ISTANBUL The number of new COVID-19 infections in Turkey hit its highest level in 45 days on Saturday, the country’s health minister said as he announced 1,256 new cases.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the number of seriously ill patients, mostly with underlying medical conditions, was also on the rise with 668 people.

The ministry said 21 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the confirmed death toll to 5,955. More than 248,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Turkey since March. Experts say, however, that all confirmed officials are undercounts due to limited testing, missed mild cases, possible government manipulation and other factors.

Mask wearing in public is mandatory in much of Turkey but the country has lifted many of the restrictions previously put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

___

Also Watch After MS Dhoni Bids Adieu To International Cricket, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement

Follow APs pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor