Turkey's Erdogan Imposes Nationwide Lockdown over Eid al-Fitr

File image of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (REUTERS)

  • Reuters ISTANBUL
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 10:39 PM IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a four-day lockdown starting on May 23 would be imposed nationwide as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus during the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said schools would not re-open this academic year and education would continue in person in September with the new academic year.

Erdogan said mosques would begin allowing mass prayers for mid-day and afternoon prayers as of May 29. He said the house arrest period for prisoners who were released as part of coronavirus measures had been extended for two months


