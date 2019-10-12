Turkish Bombardment Kills 10 Syria Civilians: Monitor
At least seven were killed in air strikes and shelling around the battleground border towns of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Smoke from a fire caused by an incoming mortar fired from the Syrian side, billows behind a mosque's minarets in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billows from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces.
Beirut: Bombardment by Ankara's forces killed 10 civilians in northeastern Syria on Saturday taking to 28 the civilian death toll from the Turkish offensive now its fourth day, a monitor said.
At least seven were killed in air strikes and shelling around the battleground border towns of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The other three were killed by artillery fire on the mainly Kurdish city of Qamishli further east, the Britain-based war monitor said.
On the Turkish side of the border, 17 civilians have been killed, according to Turkish reports.
