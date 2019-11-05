English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan Jailed for Links With Failed 2016 Coup Released Under Supervision
Journalist Nazli Ilicak was also to be released after having her own life sentence overturned, Anadolu said.
Ahmet Altan and Yashar Kemal attend a joint news conference in Istanbul (Reuters)
Istanbul: A Turkish court on Monday ordered journalist Ahmet Altan to be released under judicial supervision despite sentencing him to more than 10 years in prison, state news agency Anadolu reported.
Altan, accused of links to the group blamed for the country's failed coup in 2016, was to be freed following a retrial after he had a life sentence quashed, the court ruled. Journalist Nazli Ilicak was also to be released after having her own life sentence overturned, Anadolu said.
