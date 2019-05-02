Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Turkish National Hurt in Christchurch Attacks Dies, New Zealand Death Toll at 51: Minister

Zekeriya Tuyan's brother told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency that Tuyan had been taken to surgery on Thursday, but that he could not be saved.

Reuters

Updated:May 2, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
Turkish National Hurt in Christchurch Attacks Dies, New Zealand Death Toll at 51: Minister
People prepare to move the flowers after police removed a police line, outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Reuters Image)
Ankara: A Turkish citizen who was wounded during deadly attacks at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on March 15 has died, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday, raising the death toll from the shooting to 51.

"We have unfortunately lost our citizen Zekeriya Tuyan, who was critically wounded in the heinous attack in Christchurch, New Zealand," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Tuyan's brother told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency that Tuyan had been taken to surgery on Thursday, but that he could not be saved.

"He had surgery today, they couldn't stop the bleeding so we lost him. We were happy because we thought it was going well, he had been battling for 50 days," Yahya Tuyan said, according to Anadolu.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist from Australia, has been charged with 50 counts of murder for New Zealand's worst peacetime mass shooting. Fifty other people were injured in the attacks, which occurred during Friday prayers.
