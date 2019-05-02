English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Turkish National Hurt in Christchurch Attacks Dies, New Zealand Death Toll at 51: Minister
Zekeriya Tuyan's brother told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency that Tuyan had been taken to surgery on Thursday, but that he could not be saved.
People prepare to move the flowers after police removed a police line, outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Reuters Image)
Loading...
Ankara: A Turkish citizen who was wounded during deadly attacks at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on March 15 has died, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday, raising the death toll from the shooting to 51.
"We have unfortunately lost our citizen Zekeriya Tuyan, who was critically wounded in the heinous attack in Christchurch, New Zealand," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.
Tuyan's brother told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency that Tuyan had been taken to surgery on Thursday, but that he could not be saved.
"He had surgery today, they couldn't stop the bleeding so we lost him. We were happy because we thought it was going well, he had been battling for 50 days," Yahya Tuyan said, according to Anadolu.
Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist from Australia, has been charged with 50 counts of murder for New Zealand's worst peacetime mass shooting. Fifty other people were injured in the attacks, which occurred during Friday prayers.
"We have unfortunately lost our citizen Zekeriya Tuyan, who was critically wounded in the heinous attack in Christchurch, New Zealand," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.
Tuyan's brother told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency that Tuyan had been taken to surgery on Thursday, but that he could not be saved.
"He had surgery today, they couldn't stop the bleeding so we lost him. We were happy because we thought it was going well, he had been battling for 50 days," Yahya Tuyan said, according to Anadolu.
Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist from Australia, has been charged with 50 counts of murder for New Zealand's worst peacetime mass shooting. Fifty other people were injured in the attacks, which occurred during Friday prayers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Show Off': Erica Fernandes Comments as Hina Khan Prepares for Cannes 2019
- IPL 2019 | Beating Batsmen with Leg-Spinners Excited Me: M Ashwin
- Within 6 Days of Release, Avengers Endgame Is Highest Grossing Film in India This Year
- India's Most Wanted Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Leads A Dangerous Manhunt
- Fortnite Maker Epic Games’ Battle Against Steam is a Smart, Measured Expansion Policy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results