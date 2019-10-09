Turkey Announces Start of Military Operation against Syrian Kurds, Explosion Heard in Border Town
An explosion was heard in a Syrian town near the Turkish border on Wednesday, moments after Ankara announced the start of an anticipated operation against the Kurdish militants.
File photo of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Istanbul: The Turkish operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria has begun, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
"The Turkish armed forces and Syrian National Army (rebel groups backed by Ankara) have began Operation Peace Spring in the north of Syria," Erdogan wrote on Twitter in English, adding the offensive targeted Kurdish militants and the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
"Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area," he wrote.
An explosion was heard in a Syrian town near the Turkish border on Wednesday, an AFP correspondent said, moments after Ankara announced the start of an anticipated operation against Kurdish militants.
A cloud of white smoke rose over the Ras Al-Ain border area, the correspondent said, adding that warplanes could be seen flying overhead, while dozens of civilians tried to flee.
Turkey has long been planning military action against Kurdish forces in northern Syria due to their ties with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish
- #TrueLove: ISL Launches Campaign for Football Fans ahead of New Season
- Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It