Turkey Announces Start of Military Operation against Syrian Kurds, Explosion Heard in Border Town

Istanbul: The Turkish operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria has begun, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"The Turkish armed forces and Syrian National Army (rebel groups backed by Ankara) have began Operation Peace Spring in the north of Syria," Erdogan wrote on Twitter in English, adding the offensive targeted Kurdish militants and the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

"Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area," he wrote.

An explosion was heard in a Syrian town near the Turkish border on Wednesday, an AFP correspondent said, moments after Ankara announced the start of an anticipated operation against Kurdish militants.

A cloud of white smoke rose over the Ras Al-Ain border area, the correspondent said, adding that warplanes could be seen flying overhead, while dozens of civilians tried to flee.

Turkey has long been planning military action against Kurdish forces in northern Syria due to their ties with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

