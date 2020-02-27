Turkish President Erdogan Condemns Delhi Violence as Death Toll Touches 37

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday criticised the "massacres" of Muslims in India after riots in New Delhi left at least 37 dead.

"India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus," Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara after violence broke out this week in Delhi over a citizenship law.

Over 200 people were injured and 37 killed since late Sunday in clashes that saw mobs fight running battles, armed with swords and guns. Thousands of properties and vehicles were torched in the violence.

Erdogan, a devout Muslim, sees himself as a defender of Islam, often taking public stands on issues concerning the faith and its followers. He accused the mobs attacking Muslims of hurting children studying in private tuition centres with "metal sticks as if to kill" them.

"How will these people make global peace possible? It is impossible. When making speeches -- since they have a large population -- they say 'we are strong' but that is not strength," Erdogan added.