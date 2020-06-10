TV Show Called 'Cops' Which Glorified Police Gets Cancelled After Airing for 33 Years Amid US Protests
LaQuincia Pittman, left, and her wife Kaysi Higgins look at the George Floyd mural in Third Ward on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Houston. in Houston. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)
The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move was made permanent Tuesday.