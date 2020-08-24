WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Twin Explosions Kill Four People, Wound Soldiers In Philippine South -army Source, Media

Twin Explosions Kill Four People, Wound Soldiers In Philippine South -army Source, Media

Twin explosions killed at least four people and wounded more than a dozen soldiers in a town on a restive island in the southern Philippines on Monday, media and a military source said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
Share this:

MANILA: Twin explosions killed at least four people and wounded more than a dozen soldiers in a town on a restive island in the southern Philippines on Monday, media and a military source said.

One blast took place around noon and another followed about an hour later in Jolo, the main town on Jolo island, a militarised stonghold of the Abu Sayyaf, a militant group that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

An initial military report said one of the blasts was cased by a homemade bomb on a motorcycle, said an army source, who could not be named because he was not authorised to speak to media. The source said 17 soldiers were wounded.

ABS-CBN news reported that the blasts took place in two separate locations, one of which was close to military vehicles. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 24, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
Next Story
Loading