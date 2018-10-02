English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twin Quakes Send Residents Fleeing on Indonesia's Sumba Days After Sulawesi Disaster
A shallow and moderately strong 5.9 quake struck at 2359 GMT, around 40 kilometres off Sumba, an island of some 750,000 people, the United States Geological Survey said.
File photo: People carry items from shopping mall which was damaged following earthquakes and tsunami in Indonesia on Sept. 30, 2018.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Loading...
Jakarta: Two quakes struck in quick succession off the southern coast of Indonesia's Sumba island on Tuesday morning, sending startled people into the streets for safety.
A shallow and moderately strong 5.9 quake struck at 2359 GMT, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) off Sumba, an island of some 750,000 people, the United States Geological Survey said.
It was followed up some 15 minutes later by a stronger 6.0 magnitude quake in the same area at a depth of 30 kilometres.
There were no immediate reports of serious damage.
"We felt four shakes. People were panicking when the first quake happened and ran out of the hotel, about 40 of our guests," Defis Rinaldi, a worker at the Padadita Beach Hotel told AFP by telephone.
"It was only a few seconds and the geophysics agency didn't issue a warning, everything is back to normal now," he said.
Sumba lies some 1,600 kilometres south of Sulawesi island which was struck by a devastating quake and tsunami on Friday, killing more than 800 people.
A shallow and moderately strong 5.9 quake struck at 2359 GMT, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) off Sumba, an island of some 750,000 people, the United States Geological Survey said.
It was followed up some 15 minutes later by a stronger 6.0 magnitude quake in the same area at a depth of 30 kilometres.
There were no immediate reports of serious damage.
"We felt four shakes. People were panicking when the first quake happened and ran out of the hotel, about 40 of our guests," Defis Rinaldi, a worker at the Padadita Beach Hotel told AFP by telephone.
"It was only a few seconds and the geophysics agency didn't issue a warning, everything is back to normal now," he said.
Sumba lies some 1,600 kilometres south of Sulawesi island which was struck by a devastating quake and tsunami on Friday, killing more than 800 people.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After She Accuses Homeless Family of Child Trafficking
- ISL 2018/19: Jamshedpur’s Tim Cahill Feeds Off Fans' Enthusiasm as He Hopes for Maximum Wins
- Seem To Be Different Rules for Different Players - Harbhajan Slams Selectors for Nair Axe
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...