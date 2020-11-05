Twitter Again Flags Trump's Tweet for Misleading Information about US Election Vote Count

Twitter Inc flagged a post by President Donald Trump on Thursday that said votes received after Election Day in the United States would not be counted.

The company has applied labels to multiple tweets sent by Trump in recent days, warning users that information is disputed and might be misleading, as he fights Democratic rival Joe Biden to keep his place in the White House.

Trump's latest tweet to receive the label on Thursday said: "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!"

It is normal in US elections for states to count votes for days, or even weeks, after voting ends on Election Day.

Trump's post came shortly after he tweeted saying: "Stop the count!"

Trump is facing a possible defeat in the elections, with Democrat Joe Biden pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House. Biden has secured victories in the "blue wall" battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan, narrowing Trump's path.

Trump has claimed he was being cheated and went to court to try and stop vote counting. Tallying of votes continued through a second night in the remaining battleground states where huge turnout and a mountain of mail-in ballots sent by voters trying to avoid exposure to the coronavirus made the job all the harder.

Both men still had paths to winning the White House by hitting the magic majority threshold of 270 of the electoral votes awarded to whichever candidate wins the popular vote in a given state.

But momentum moved to Biden, who made a televised speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware to say that "when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."