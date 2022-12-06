Twitter CEO Elon Musk Claims He Is at Significant Risk of Being Assassinated

Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed he faced a significant risk of being assassinated during a wide-ranging, two-hour Q&A audio chat on Twitter Spaces earlier last week.

“(I) definitely (wouldn’t) be doing any open-air car parades, let me put it that way. Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant,” Musk was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

He said that if someone wanted to kill somebody it is not “that hard” and hoped that such a situation does not arise. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO said that he faces risks because he hopes for a future where no one is oppressed.

He said that he hopes speech is not suppressed in the future and people can speak their minds without fear of reprisals. “As long as you’re not really causing harm to somebody else, then you should be allowed to say what you want,” Musk said.

Musk, after taking over Twitter, reinstated previously suspended accounts including that of former US president Donald Trump, psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson, comedian Kathy Griffin, satirical website Babylon Bee and rapper Kanye West aka Ye. Ye was banned last week after his shared antisemitic content on his Twitter profile.

He also said he will offer “general amnesty” to those who were banned by Twitter but did not break the law or engaged in spam. He dismissed the social media giant’s trust and safety teams amid mass lay-offs and also ended Twitter’s policy against Covid-19 misinformation.

The Twitter Spaces took place on Saturday and was based around the so-called ‘Twitter Files’ which were a selection of internal documents released by journalist Matt Taibbi. The files showed Joe Biden’s campaign team asked Twitter officials to remove specific political content in October 2020. This was weeks before he was elected US President.

Taibbi also revealed that requests from both Donald Trump’s White House and the Biden campaign were received and honoured.

Musk said that Twitter was acting like an arm of the Democratic National Committee. “It was absurd. If Twitter is doing one team’s bidding before an election shutting down dissenting voices on a pivotal election, that is the definition of election interference,” Musk said while expressing his criticism of the previous management.

Read all the Latest News here