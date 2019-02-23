LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Twitter Co-Founder Evan Williams Steps Down From Board After 12 Years

Williams has served as the CEO of Twitter in the past.

Reuters

Updated:February 23, 2019, 7:42 AM IST
File photo of Evan Williams.
Twitter Inc said on Friday that one of its co-founders, Evan Williams, will be stepping down as a member of its board at the end of the month.

Williams, who also announced the move in a series of tweets, is currently the chief executive officer of online publishing website Medium and had also served as the CEO of Twitter.




"I'm very lucky to have served on the @Twitter board for 12 years (ever since there was a board). It's been overwhelmingly interesting, educational—and, at times, challenging," he tweeted.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
