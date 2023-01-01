Twitter Sued After Elon Musk Fails to Pay Rent for San Francisco Office: Report

Ever since Elon Musk’s takeover, Twitter has been making headlines almost every week. This time, the company has been sued for failing to pay $136,250 in rent for its office space in San Francisco in the US.

The landlord, Columbia Reit – 650 California LLC, had notified the social media giant on December 16 that it would be in default on its lease for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in five days unless the rent was paid, a report in Bloomberg said.

However, the tenant failed to comply, Columbia Reit said in the complaint filed on Thursday in state court in San Francisco, according to the report.

Earlier in December, the New York Times reported that Twitter hasn’t paid the rent on its headquarters and other global offices in weeks.

Twitter, meanwhile, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Another report also claimed that Twitter was sued for refusing to pay for two charter flights. Private Jet Services Group LLC claimed that it was owed $197,725 for former chief marketing officer Leslie Berland’s October 26 flight from Teterboro, New Jersey to San Francisco and a return flight the next day, the same day when Musk closed the deal to buy Twitter.

Earlier the company was in controversy when CEO Elon Musk reportedly turned some office spaces into bedrooms for employees to work round the clock. The move led city officials in San Francisco launch an investigation as it had not applied for any permits to use portions of the building for residential purposes.

Read all the Latest News here