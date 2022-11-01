‘Twitter Would Be Minting Money…’ Elon Musk on Questions of Trump Returning to His Platform

Soon after billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter, social media platforms were abuzz with the question, “Is Donald Trump coming back to Twitter?” Musk, who recently acquired the microblogging site for $44 billion and is now said to be the chief executive officer, tweeted about this on Monday.

“If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money! (sic),” he wrote in a post.

If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022



Twitter banned Trump after his supporters’ deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Musk has previously said he would reinstate Trump’s account, but Trump then said he would not return.

The former US president on Friday said he plans to make use of his own Truth Social media platform despite Twitter Inc’s Elon Musk, who has promised to reinstate the former U.S. president’s Twitter account.

“I like Elon, but I’m staying on Truth,” Trump told Fox News in an interview without explicitly saying he would not post on Twitter if his account is reinstated.

Twitter’s new owner fired the company’s board of directors and made himself the board’s sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk later said on Twitter that the new board setup is “temporary,” but he didn’t provide any details.

He’s also testing the waters on asking users to pay for verification. A venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a poll asking how much users would be willing to pay for the blue check mark that Twitter has historically used to verify higher-profile accounts so other users know it’s really them.

Musk, whose account is verified, replied, “Interesting.”

