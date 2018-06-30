GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Twitterati All Praise for Harmeet Singh, the First Sikh Newscaster in Pakistan

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2018, 4:49 PM IST
Harmeet Singh (Twitter)
Karachi: In a first, a Sikh man has been hired as an anchor by a news channel in Pakistan, drawing praise on social media.

Harmeet Singh, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Chakesar city, has joined the Public News channel.

The official handle of the media house posted a video of Singh on Twitter with the caption ‘Pakistan’s 1st Sikh News Anchor Harmeet Singh only on #PublicNews’.

Recently, Manmeet Kaur became the first female Sikh reporter in Pakistan.

“I was always interested in the thriving media industry in Pakistan,” Singh said. “I didn't use any religion card to gain access in the media industry. I worked hard and did a lot of work before I got any recognition,” he added.

Media veteran Yousaf Baig Mirza, who heads the Public News channel, said Singh was chosen as newscaster because of his flamboyant looks and voice pitch.

Singh completed his masters in journalism from Federal Urdu University Karachi and started his media career as a reporter.

Though his immediate family is based in Pakistan, his extended family keeps visiting them from India.

Social media welcomed the move and also congratulated Singh on his new role.







