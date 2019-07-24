Two Afghan National Arrested in Sonipat, 50 Kgs Heroin Seized in Ongoing Operation Against Drugs

New Delhi: In continuation with the earlier investigation related to drug trade from Afghanistan, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Mohd Akbar and Neda Mohammad and seized 50 kgs of heroin after a raid at a cold storage plant in Kondli, Sonipat on Tuesday.

After the initial arrests of five accused including two Afghan nationals, efforts were made to trace the wider footprints of the narco- mafia operating out of Afghanistan.

“We arrested two more Afghan nationals from there and upon pointed interrogations, they led the police team to 102 cartons of raisins,” said DCP Special Cell Manishi Chandra.

“These marked cartons were interspersed amongst a consignment of over 600 cartons which had arrived in India from the Attari-Wagah border check post in the month of March 2019,” added Chandra.

When these cartons were carefully examined, a total of 204 poly-pouches weighing 50kgs together were recovered, neatly concealed between two layers of carton casing cardboard.

According to police, these drugs are majorly for markets with high demand including Punjab. This time the police have busted a new modus operandi where the drug was concealed in double layered cartons. Delhi Police in an ongoing operation against drugs have recovered 200 kgs.

The arrest of the duo was made on the basis of the interrogation of accused Rehmat Gul, who was arrested on Thursday with four others.

Investigations have revealed that the point of loading of these consignment was Kandahar, a highly disturbed city of Southern Afghanistan.

The cartons containing drugs was exported from Kandhar’s 'Mohammad Akbar Afghani Limited’ to an importer based in Delhi. The police refused have not revealed the name of the importer as investigations are underway.

Initial investigations reveal that accused Mohd Akbar is the proprietor of the exporter firm and has been in the trade for over three years.

“It is possible that once his consignment landed at Delhi, he followed it by flight to secure the marked cartons for extracting the concealed Heroin which would have then been passed on the recently busted cartel operating out of Zakir Nagar for onward trade and consumption,” senior police officer suspect.

Accused Neda Mohammad, according to police, arrived in Delhi separately and was assisting Akbar Afghani in handling these cargo. Both the operatives are hardened members of the narco-syndicate.

Police is taking assistance of Pashto-Dari translators to understand their narrative. Both the accused have been taken into police custody for further investigation.

Police said more arrests is likely to happen and the recoveries can increase further.