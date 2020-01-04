English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Two Missiles Hit Green Zone Near US Embassy in Baghdad Day after Iranian Commander Killed in US Air Strike
The development comes a day after Iran Revolutionary Guards commander General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US air strike in the city.
File photo: Protesters and militia fighters throw stones towards the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019.
Baghdad: Two missiles hit the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday, according to security sources.
Several reports suggested that the twin blasts took place near the US Embassy in the capital.
The development comes a day after Iran Revolutionary Guards commander General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US air strike in the city.
