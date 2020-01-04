Two Missiles Hit Green Zone Near US Embassy in Baghdad Day after Iranian Commander Killed in US Air Strike

Baghdad: Two missiles hit the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday, according to security sources.

Several reports suggested that the twin blasts took place near the US Embassy in the capital.

The development comes a day after Iran Revolutionary Guards commander General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US air strike in the city.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.