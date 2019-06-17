Two Boys Among Four of Indian-origin Family Shot Dead in US

Two boys were among four members of an Indian-origin family who were shot dead inside their home in West Des Moines, United States, on Saturday morning.

The family members were identified as Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44; Lavanya Sunkara, 41; and two boys, ages 15 and 10, reported CNN. The police found multiple gunshots on the victim bodies.

The incident came to light after the guests staying with the victims saw the bodies and informed the local authorities. “We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows," said Sergeant Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department.

The motive behind the killings is still unclear and no suspect has been identified.