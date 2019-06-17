Two Boys Among Four of Indian-origin Family Shot Dead in US
The incident came to light after the guests staying with the victims saw the bodies and informed the local authorities.
Image for representation.
Two boys were among four members of an Indian-origin family who were shot dead inside their home in West Des Moines, United States, on Saturday morning.
The family members were identified as Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44; Lavanya Sunkara, 41; and two boys, ages 15 and 10, reported CNN. The police found multiple gunshots on the victim bodies.
The incident came to light after the guests staying with the victims saw the bodies and informed the local authorities. “We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows," said Sergeant Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department.
The motive behind the killings is still unclear and no suspect has been identified.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Pakistan: Amir & Wahab Warned Twice For Running on Danger Area
- Fact Check: Did ‘Game of Thrones’ Copy Arya Stark Slaying the Night King Sequence from an Indian Show?
- Ranveer Singh Wishes 'Papa' on Father's Day 2019 with a Throwback Picture and Millennial Hashtags
- Haryana Roadways Tried to Kill Me: Shooting Sensation Manu Bhaker Posts Photo of Accident
- Last Hurrah: Mahindra Thar Signature Edition to Commemorate its First Generation
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s