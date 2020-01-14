English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Two Children Killed, Nine Injured as Twin Blasts Rock Northern Afghanistan

Afghan policemen keeps watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)

The explosions took place in the city of Mazr-i Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, said Adil Shah Adil, the provincial police chief's spokesman.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: January 14, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
Kabul: Two bombs went off near-simultaneously on a road in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing two children and wounding nine people, a local official said.

The explosions took place in the city of Mazr-i Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, said Adil Shah Adil, the provincial police chief's spokesman. He said of the nine wounded, eight are civilians and one is a member of the Afghan security forces.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban have stepped up attacks in Balkh in recent weeks and elsewhere in northern Afghanistan. Earlier this month, the insurgents claimed an attack on a police checkpoint in Balkh that killed nine officers.

The Taliban hold sway over practically half of Afghanistan today, staging near-daily attacks that target soldiers, security forces and government officials but also kill scores of civilians even as they hold peace talks with a U.S. envoy seeking a resolution to the 18-year war, America's longest conflict.
